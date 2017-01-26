× 5 taken into custody after leading police on pursuit in stolen vehicle

WASHINGTON — Five people were taken into custody early Thursday morning, January 26th following a police pursuit in a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was stolen out of Racine.

According to officials, around 3:00 a.m. the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was asked for assistance by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office regarding a pursuit that was southbound on I-41.

The vehicle, reportedly occupied by six individuals, was initially the subject of an attempted traffic stop by law enforcement because the wrong license plates were displayed on the car.

A Washington County Sheriff Deputy located the vehicle and attempted to stop it, at which point the driver fled.

Sheriff’s Deputies and Slinger Police attempted to stop the vehicle with tire deflation devices to no avail. The pursuit continued into the Village of Germantown, at which point the Germantown Police Department was able to successfully deploy the tire deflation spikes.

The vehicle slowed down and went into the ditch at the Pilgrim Road off-ramp in the Village of Menomonee Falls.

Four of the six individuals fled the vehicle on foot and two remained at the scene. Five subjects were taken into custody at the scene after a search of the area by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Germantown Police Department and the Menomonee Falls Police Department.

Most of the subjects were juveniles from the City of Milwaukee.

Deputies were able to determine the vehicle was stolen from the City of Racine.

The investigation continues regarding the operator of the vehicle and any local charges.