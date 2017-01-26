Beer, cheese & sausage: Enjoy it all at Glorioso’s Italian Market on Milwaukee’s east side

MILWAUKEE -- Kramp spent the morning at Glorioso’s Italian Market previewing their inaugural beer, cheese & sausage event to be held Thursday, January 26th. Glorioso’s is a family-owned business located in the heart of Milwaukee's east side.

About Glorioso’s Italian Market (website)

Fresh, handmade sausages, mouthwatering deli creations and piping hot pizza are just a few of our specialties. Browse our aisles of cheese, wine and pasta. Linger over the amazing selection of olive oils, fresh and frozen pastas, and delicious bakery creations. With a vast array of olives, cheeses, wines, imported meats and delectable sandwiches, along with pastries, cookies, and gelato, Glorioso’s is the perfect stop for a great meal.

Glorioso’s has been tantalizing the public’s taste buds with rare Mediterranean treats for over 6 decades. Upon stepping over the threshold, you can see that, four generations later, this is one store that has kept its old world charm. As you walk through the store, you will see family photos scattered throughout. If you stay long enough, you’re bound to run into Joe, Ted or Eddie, the founding brothers, ready to fill you in on the history behind each photograph: from pictures when they got out of the service in WWII, to the first truck they bought for the store, to the TV commercials that feature cameos of two more family members.