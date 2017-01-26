“Biggest show in Wisconsin:” Milwaukee Boat Show drops anchor at Wisconsin Expo Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Seafaring souls are flocking to Wisconsin State Fair Park for a little slice of summer during the winter months.

“It’s the biggest show in Wisconsin! We bring in 450 boats from every corner of the state," said Henri Boucher, the producer of the Milwaukee Boat Show.

For more than four decades, the Milwaukee Boat Show has featured vessels that come in all shapes and sizes.

“This is your chance to board them. This is your chance to get on them and check them out in the comfort of this beautiful Expo Center," said Boucher.

This year’s event runs through Sunday, January 29th and is seeing record attendance.

“Boat ownership per capita -- number one in the United States is Minnesota. Wisconsin is number two," said Boucher.

“It gives us the most amount of exposure in the shortest period of time," said Ken Reid, Skipper Bud's salesman.

There are pontoons, fishing rigs, cruisers and -- for those with a spare million dollars lying around -- luxury yachts.

One 51-foot jewel is on sale for a cool $900,000.

“That boat is equipped with radar, chart-plotter, GPS, auto-pilot, washer and dryer, air conditioning and heat," said Reid.

Not to mention the grill, TVs and shower and sleeping space for six people.

"Pretty much a floating home. I mean, it truly is a floating condo," said Reid.

And that’s appropriate in a state where so many people feel at home on the water.

“There’s a love affair for the boating lifestyle here in Wisconsin, and it comes alive at this show," said Boucher.

Visitors to the Milwaukee Boat Show can check out fishing seminars, an antique boat display and even performances by a team of agility dogs called the Marvelous Mutts.

CLICK HERE to learn more.