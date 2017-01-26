Box van carrying more than 100 puppies overturns in New York; 2 seriously injured

BATH, New York — More than 100 puppies were rescued after a van carrying them crashed!

It happened Tuesday, January 24th on Interstate 86 in the Steuben County town of Avoca, 50 miles south of Rochester, New York.

New York State Police said a Missouri woman was driving the van when she lost control, causing it to hit a ditch and overturn.

Troopers and towing company employees helped rescue the scores of puppies.

“Under the circumstances, they all seem really happy. They got comfortable here. They’re playful, alert — very healthy, good body conditions and just bright eyed, and we’re happy that we could be there to help them,” Vicki Mosgrove, executive director of the Finger Lakes said.

When New York State Police arrived, the puppies were turned over to the SPCA or the Bath Veterinary Hospital, where five were treated for injuries.

Out of that group of five, two were permanently admitted to the hospital.

“One of them had a fractured jaw. He had surgery this morning to have that stabilized and he also has what appears to be a fractured sinus cavity and the other one had a fractured leg,” Dr. Becky Mortensen with Bath Veterinary Hospital said.

Dr. Mortensen said the puppies are all certified by USDA standards, although it’s unclear where they originally came from.

New York State Police said the driver was speeding before losing control of the box van.

“There’s a transport vehicle that transports animals for breeders that was taking them to local pet stores. Because there aren’t any cruelty investigation charges or anything, they’ll just be returned to the transport company owners to go on to their intended location at the pet stores,” Mosgrove said.

The puppies, aside from the two that will stay at the hospital were picked up Wednesday, January 25th — to be returned to their out-of-state owner.

“We sent the 16 of them from here and then they were going to the Finger Lakes to pick up the other ones. There were cages that were secured in the vans, built into the vans, so that’s how they were being transported. I think it was a tough situation with the weather (Tuesday) and they were lucky that the situation wasn’t as bad as it could have been,” Mortensen said.