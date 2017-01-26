× Brewers to celebrate 35th anniversary of 1982 American League Championship team

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced plans on Thursday, January 26th to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the 1982 American League Championship team during the weekend of July 14-16th. The main event of the weekend will be the reunion of the 1982 team in an on-field ceremony at Miller Park on Saturday, July 15, before the team’s 6:10 p.m. contest against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The party will go all weekend as the 2017 Brewers will wear the team’s 1982 home uniforms during all three games. The Phillies will also wear powder blue throwback uniforms from that season.

On Friday, July 14th, the first 20,000 fans in attendance for the Brewers 7:10 p.m. contest against the Philadelphia Phillies will receive a Free-Shirt Friday replica Paul Molitor Jersey. The jersey will resemble the 1982 powder blue uniforms that the Crew sported.

On Saturday, coaches, players and staff from the 1982 team will reunite in an on-field pregame ceremony. Jerry Augustine, Mark Brouhard, Cecil Cooper, Mike Caldwell, Jamie Easterly, Jim Gantner, Larry Haney, Moose Haas, Larry Hisle, Pete Ladd, Don “Doc” Medich, Charlie Moore, Ben Oglivie, Rob Picciolo, Ed Romero, Allan H. “Bud” Selig, Jim Slaton, Gorman Thomas, Pete Vuckovich and Robin Yount are all confirmed to attend. In addition, family members who represent Harvey Kuenn, plus members of the front office staff will be on hand. Additional attendees may be added at a later date.

In addition, members of the team will hold a 45-minute autograph session for ticketed fans prior to the game on Saturday.

To cap off the weekend, all fans who are at Miller Park for the team’s Sunday 1:10 p.m. contest will receive a 1982 American League Championship replica ring.