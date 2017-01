× Briggs & Stratton reports higher sales, income for second quarter

MILWAUKEE — Briggs & Stratton is reporting higher sales and income compared with last year.

The company’s sales growth is in commercial engines and products, as well as a boost in generator sales after Hurricane Matthew last fall.

Sales for this quarter reached $428 million — up 3.6 percent over the same quarter last year.

