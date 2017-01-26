Charged: Waukesha men accused of stealing 2 “priceless” chalices from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Two Waukesha men are facing charges after two chalices were stolen from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waukesha on January 16th.

49-year-old Vincent Daniels of Waukesha faces one count of burglary of a building or dwelling, as party to a crime, repeater — and one count of theft of movable property, greater than $10,000, as party to a crime, repeater.

38-year-old Travis Heath of Waukesha faces one count of burglary of a building or dwelling as party to a crime and one count of theft of movable property, greater than $10,000 as party to a crime.

Police responded to the church around 5:00 a.m. on January 16th after staff members arrived at the church and noticed a safe containing the chalices had been stolen.

The suspect(s) fled prior to police arrival.

Police said leads were established, and the two suspects were arrested.

According to authorities, an exhaustive search led investigators to finally recover the chalices in Milwaukee late Monday, January 23rd. One was found in a home, and the other was found in pieces in a dumpster.

The pastor called the chalices “priceless.” They were created in 1938 and belonged to another beloved pastor. He said parishioners had been praying for their return.

“When I told them the bad news, there were people crying. People were very upset because of the meaning of those two chalices so I cannot wait to see the face of joy of some of my parishioners,” Father Javier Bustos said.

The Waukesha Police Department is thanking members of the community for having the moral courage to assist the department in bringing closure and recovery to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.