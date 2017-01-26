#CuteAnimalTweetOff: Zoos, aquariums try to “one-up” each other, sharing photos of adorable animals

A no holds barred fight is playing out on Twitter — and it’s adorable! Zoos across the country are trying to “one-up” each other — posting photos of cute animals in an effort to cheer us all up, because the news can seem grim.

They’re using the hashtag: #CuteAnimalTweetOff.

According to The Virginian-Pilot, officials at the Smithsonian National Zoo were the first to tweet, sharing a photo Wednesday, January 25th of the birth of a female gray seal on January 21st.

A radio host in Virginia saw the seal picture shared by a friend and re-tweeted it, mentioning the Virginia Aquarium and writing: “Your move.”

Milwaukee County Zoo officials shared a photo of Bernadette the tiger cub.

Mount Pleasant police even got in on the action!

Those at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago posted a photo of Ellie the Otter:

Officials at the Buffalo Zoo said this picture of Nico is the cutest one out there:

Below are a few more:

CLICK HERE to access the #CuteAnimalTweetOff on Twitter to see even more adorable photos!

