CuteAnimalTweetOff: Zoos, aquariums try to “one-up” each other, sharing photos of adorable animals

A no holds barred fight is playing out on Twitter — and it’s adorable! Zoos across the country are trying to “one-up” each other — posting photos of cute animals in an effort to cheer us all up, because the news can seem grim.

They’re using the hashtag: #CuteAnimalTweetOff.

According to The Virginian-Pilot, officials at the Smithsonian National Zoo were the first to tweet, sharing a photo Wednesday, January 25th of the birth of a female gray seal on January 21st.

We have a new gray seal pup at our @NationalZoo! She appears to be nursing, moving and bonding well with mom. More: https://t.co/5nZRQwNl0J pic.twitter.com/ns6j2BH1sV — Smithsonian (@smithsonian) January 25, 2017

A radio host in Virginia saw the seal picture shared by a friend and re-tweeted it, mentioning the Virginia Aquarium and writing: “Your move.”

Milwaukee County Zoo officials shared a photo of Bernadette the tiger cub.

Just when you thought the #cuteanimaltweetoff couldn't get more adorable…we bring you Bernadette! pic.twitter.com/msxYqRrzGy — Milwaukee County Zoo (@MilwaukeeCoZoo) January 26, 2017

Mount Pleasant police even got in on the action!

Here is our working dog post for the #CuteAnimalTweetOff #mtpsc pic.twitter.com/RmzmmZ4bRc — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) January 26, 2017

Those at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago posted a photo of Ellie the Otter:

We're a little late to the #CuteAnimalTweetOff, but we think Ellie's "otter" adorableness more than makes up for it! pic.twitter.com/dpvKBcd8ZH — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) January 26, 2017

Officials at the Buffalo Zoo said this picture of Nico is the cutest one out there:

Ok so there have been some great pictures in the #cuteanimaltweetoff but lets be real here! Nico is the cutest! pic.twitter.com/nZ9uOoasvH — buffalozoo (@buffalozoo) January 26, 2017

Below are a few more:

"Excuse me, can I get in on this, too?" #CuteAnimalTweetOff pic.twitter.com/MATHGrJgvI — Elmwood Park Zoo (@ElmwoodParkZoo) January 25, 2017

Can't believe we almost missed the #CuteAnimalTweetOff! Thanks for letting us know @CabernetLvr! pic.twitter.com/9gTgyc5i9A — Seattle Aquarium (@SeattleAquarium) January 25, 2017

Can we #TBT to yesterday's #CuteAnimalTweetOff? May its memory bring us all the warm fuzzies forever. pic.twitter.com/TsZ7mDfnJz — Monterey Aquarium (@MontereyAq) January 26, 2017

CLICK HERE to access the #CuteAnimalTweetOff on Twitter to see even more adorable photos!