Dash camera video released showing arrest of corrections officer for DUI on I-43

MILWAUKEE -- A corrections officer was arrested for drunk driving on the morning of January 14th -- and dash camera video has been released from the morning of his arrest.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Matthew Kriska, a Department of Corrections captain from the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility was taken into custody for DUI -- first offense after he crashed his vehicle on I-43 southbound at Oklahoma.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on January 14th.

This was the third law enforcement official to be picked up for drunk driving in three week's time.

On January 8th, a Milwaukee police officer was arrested for DUI.

It happened on Sunday morning on I-43 southbound at Locust Street.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Anthony Rivera, a Milwaukee police officer was arrested for his first DUI offense after crashing his vehicle along 25 feet of guard rail and five wooden posts.

The arrest occurred around 1:30 a.m.

A Milwaukee police officer was accused of driving drunk early on New Year's Day -- January 1st.

FOX6 News obtained dash camera video showing his arrest.

It is a bizarre video in which the officer accused the Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputy of stopping him out of revenge -- indicating the two have known each other for decades.

The video begins with the deputy pulling over a truck that was swerving near 83rd and Bluemound early on January 1st.

Eventually the driver, identified as Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Boden stepped back with the deputy -- wanting no part in a field sobriety test.

The video shows the deputy asked Boden to put his hands at his side.

"I'm not gonna do that," Boden said.

"You don't wanna do it? You wanna refuse?" the deputy asked.

"I'm not refusing. I'm not doing it," Boden said.

Boden's reason for the refusal was that the traffic stop was done out of revenge.

"You and I have gone down this path a long time ago," Boden said.

"Yeah, how much have you had to drink? No, it`s not payback," the deputy said.

"It`s payback," Boden said.

"It`s not payback. What do you want me to do?" the deputy said.

A spokesman with the Milwaukee Police Department said an internal investigation is underway, adding that Boden faces discipline from the department.

The video shows a lieutenant eventually arrived and asked the officer why he wasn't comlying.

"I`ve known him for, what? 25, 20 years?" Boden said.

"Known who?" the lieutenant asked.

"This man, and I`ve known him to not be a very good person," Boden said.

When asked whether Boden and the deputy have any history, a spokeswoman with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office pointed to a specific point in the video.

"Andy. Payback," Boden said.

"Who's Andy?" the deputy asked.

"You," Boden said.

"I'm not Andy..." the deputy said.

Nevertheless, the video shows Boden said he's not doing any test -- not for the deputy and not for his supervisor.

"I have no idea why I was pulled over," Boden said.'

"So you weren`t drinking or you were drinking?" the lieutenant asked.

"I have no idea," Boden said.

This would be Boden's first OWI.

Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said he could face additional misdemeanor charges, including having a gun in the car while intoxicated.

Officials with the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office said they're waiting for results from the Crime Lab before deciding what charges will be filed.