Downtown Transit Center’s bridge to be demolished, make way for construction of Couture

MILWAUKEE — Barrett Lo Visionary Development and Findorff announced that the scheduled demolition of the Downtown Transit Center’s bridge over Michigan Street would begin on Friday, January 27th.

Demolition efforts have been underway since the fall — and The Couture is scheduled to break ground later this spring.

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele stated in a news release:

“We’re thrilled to see so much visible progress on this site. This is another major milestone in a project that will bring new jobs, new residents and enhanced vitality to Milwaukee’s lakefront.”

If all goes as planned, the bridge will be demolished over the course of one week: Friday, January 27 – Friday, February 3. The demolition crew will begin their work Friday at 7:00 a.m.

