× Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin to lead investment in new Kathy’s House

WAUWATOSA — Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin will be the lead investor in a project to build a new Kathy’s House facility, and has committed to fund $6 million of the estimated $7 million project cost. That announcement came in a news release on Thursday morning, January 26th.

Kathy’s House is a nonprofit hospital guest house. It provides lodging, meals and respite for non-local patients and their families who come to the Milwaukee area for medical care. According to Executive Director Patty Metropulos, Kathy’s House has been operating at capacity for several years, and the 2021 expiration of its lease with St. Camillus Health Center for its current site at 600 N. 103rd Street added urgency to efforts to find a new, larger location.

Metropulos said in the news release that Kathy’s House will seek donations to raise the remaining $1 million.

A site for the new Kathy’s House is still to be determined, and a construction timeline hasn’t been established. Plans call for a 20,000-square-foot building that would increase the current 18 guest rooms to 24 and include a special wing for long-term guests.