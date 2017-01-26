× Jobs: Wisconsin State Patrol is recruiting for troopers, inspectors

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin State Patrol is recruiting for troopers and inspectors for its next recruit class, which will begin training on Sept. 24, 2017, and graduate on March 30, 2018.

Successful candidates will receive a salary plus meals and lodging while training (Monday to Friday) at the State Patrol Academy at Fort McCoy. While at the academy, recruits will be paid $21 per hour. After six months as members of the State Patrol, their pay will be increased to $22 per hour and $23 per hour after two years. Senior troopers and inspectors make $31 per hour. Previous recruit classes have ranged in size from 25 to 52 cadets.

Applicants are required to apply online at wisc.jobs (search for 1603422) by March 12, 2017. Please note that the application process has changed. No multiple choice examination will be administered, and the physical readiness test will be administered toward the beginning of the hiring process. As part of the online application process, applicants must select their preferred location, date and time to participate in the physical readiness testing.

Physical readiness testing dates and locations

Milwaukee – April 8 and 9, 2017, at Milwaukee Vincent High School

Fort McCoy – April 8 through 14, 2017, at the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy-Fort McCoy

Applicants must pass the physical readiness test in order to move to the next step of the hiring process. Therefore, applicants are encouraged to review the physical readiness test requirements and put in the work necessary to either maintain or improve their fitness level prior to April 2017.

Applicants who tested previously must reapply and start the process from the beginning.

For more information about the qualifications for becoming a State Patrol trooper or inspector, visit wistatepatroljobs.wi.gov.

The State Patrol is an equal opportunity employer. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.