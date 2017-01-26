Looking for a new dinner dish? Check out this recipe for beef steak and root vegetable hash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The new year means some new recipes. Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for beef steak and root vegetable hash.

Beef Steak and Root Vegetable Hash

Ingredients

12 ounces cooked (leftover) beef steak, cut into 3/4-inch cubes

1 teaspoon salt, divided

1 teaspoon rubbed sage, divided

1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary leaves, divided

3 cups diced carrots (1/2 inch), about 1 pound

3 cups diced parsnips (1/2 inch), about 1 pound

1-1/2 cups diced yellow onion, about 1 medium onion

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup water

1 tablespoon olive oil

Instructions

Combine beef steak, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon sage and 1/4 teaspoon rosemary in medium bowl. Set aside.

Combine carrots, parsnips, onion, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, remaining 1/2 teaspoon sage, remaining 1/4 teaspoon rosemary and pepper in large bowl; toss to coat vegetables.

Preheat 12-inch cast-iron pan until hot. Add vegetable mixture and water. Cover tightly and cook 10 to 12 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender and water has almost evaporated, stirring once.

Stir in oil; cook, uncovered, 8 to 10 minutes or until vegetables are tender and begin to brown, stirring occasionally.

Add steak to vegetable mixture. Cook 5 minutes or until steak is heated through, stirring occasionally, adding 1 to 2 tablespoons water, if needed to avoid sticking.