× Middleton teen says his “hover plow” makes cleaning up after snow storms a lot more fun

SUN PRAIRIE — A Sun Prairie teenager has come up with a creation he says makes cleaning up after a snow storm much easier, and a lot more fun!

He calls it the “hover plow.”

Tanner Scherer uses his hoverboard to take snow shoveling to the next level. Video of him using the “hover plow” quickly went viral — sparking clicks from around the world.

“It was waterproof, so I could bring it outside. If it’s like an inch or two of really light snow — that’s when it works the best,” Scherer said.

As for the potential fire hazard, Scherer said the hoverboard isn’t allowed in his house!