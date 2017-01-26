MPD: 2 suspects rob T-Mobile store, employees on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in an armed robbery at a T-Mobile store on Lincoln Avenue near South 13th Street.

Police say around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 18th, the suspects entered the store, pointed guns at employees and stole money from the registers and the employees.

Both suspects then fled the store on foot southbound.

The first suspect is described as a male, between 20-25 years old, 160-175 pounds with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, army green pants, orange underwear with a black waistband and a white mask.

The second suspect is described as a male, between 20-25 years old, 160 pounds with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District One at 414-935-7360.