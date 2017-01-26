MPD: Robbers strike 2 McDonald’s restaurants in Milwaukee within minutes

McDonald's near 60th and Silver SpringMILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating an armed robbery and an attempted armed robbery that occurred at two different McDonald’s restaurants on Milwaukee’s north side Thursday morning, January 26th.

The first incident occurred shortly before 6 a.m. at the McDonald’s near 60th and Silver Spring.

Police say a suspect aimed a gun at employees and a maintenance worker before obtaining $100. No one was injured.

A few minutes later, around 6 a.m., an attempted armed robbery occurred at the McDonald’s restaurant near 49th and Hampton. Police say the robbery was attempted at the drive-thru window.

Police say nothing was taken — and no one was injured.

At this time, police believe the same suspects may be responsible for both incidents.

Both McDonald’s locations are currently closed while officers investigate.

