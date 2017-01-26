Nina Dobrev returning to ‘Vampire Diaries’

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 17: Actress Nina Dobrev attends the 2nd Annual StyleMaker Awards hostd by Variety and WWD at Quixote Studios West Hollywood on November 17, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

This is not a drill.

Nina Dobrev has announced her return to “The Vampire Diaries” for its series finale.

Dobrev took to Instagram Thursday morning with a picture that looked like a throwback from her days as Elena Gilbert on the “TVD” set, but her post set fans straight.

“I know it’s Thursday, but this is not a TBT. #BackOnSet #TVDForever,” Dobrev wrote.

Alongside her caption, Dobrev posted a picture of the show’s final script, revealing the last episode is entitled, “I Was Feeling Epic.”

Dobrev left the show in 2015 after six seasons to pursue film roles.

The series finale of “The Vampire Diaries” airs March 10 on the CW.

