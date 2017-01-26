× President Trump to move forward with voter fraud probe; set to sign executive order

WASHINGTON, D.C. — White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Air Force One said that one of the executive orders President Donald Trump will sign Thursday afternoon, January 26th will be a follow up on the announcement of the voter fraud probe.

He did not go into detail about what it would look like or mean.

“It will be a follow-up to the announcement (Wednesday) (inaudible) to better understand voter fraud,” Spicer told reporters.

When asked what the executive order would specifically include, Spicer said President Trump is continuing to work with his senior team on the final details.

Spicer said to expect “further action around 4 p.m.” President Trump is expected to sign this at 4:30 p.m.

President Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that he would launch an investigation into instances of voter fraud, two days after he told congressional leaders of both parties that he believed as many as five million illegal votes were cast in the 2016 election.

“I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and … even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!” President Trump wrote.

Neither President rump nor the White House have offered any evidence to back up those claims, which experts say are completely unsubstantiated.

The White House’s announcement that President Trump would sign an executive order on the matter came as Trump was flying to Philadelphia to join a Republican congressional retreat where the White House and Capitol Hill Republicans will look to align their agendas and formulate plans for major legislative goals in the coming weeks and months.

But those discussions now fall against the backdrop of the President’s unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud in the election that made him president and the investigation he has said he plans to launch into the matter.