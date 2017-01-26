LIVE VIDEO: Summerfest reveals new partnership, plans for renovations at Maier Festival Park

Senate majority leader: Mexican border wall could cost $12B to $15B

Posted 10:53 am, January 26, 2017, by
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 06: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to the media during a news conference before leaving on summer break, at the US Capitol August 6, 2015 in Washington, DC. Leader McConnell spoke about the Senate's accomplishments and pending legislation to be addressed when the Senate returns from summer break. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 06: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to the media during a news conference before leaving on summer break, at the US Capitol August 6, 2015 in Washington, DC. Leader McConnell spoke about the Senate's accomplishments and pending legislation to be addressed when the Senate returns from summer break. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday, January 26th that he expects the cost of building a wall along the Mexican border to be between $12 billion to $15 billion.

But neither McConnell nor House Speaker Paul Ryan said precisely how Congress would pay for the wall, or whether they expect Mexico to repay the cost.

Ryan said Thursday he expects President Donald Trump to submit a plan for paying for the wall, but did not want to talk about details before the White House submits its proposal.

“We anticipate a supplemental (budget) coming from the administration,” Ryan said. “The point is we’re going to finance the Secure Fence Act.”

President Trump campaigned on a promise of border wall and repeatedly said Mexico would pay for it. He has more recently said that while the US might front the initial costs of the project, Mexico would eventually pay the US back.

Mexican officials have repeatedly said they will not pay for such a wall.

Democratic Rep. Jim Himes told CNN Thursday the plan to build a wall on the southern border “monumentally stupid,” and sharply criticized McConnell and Ryan’s comments

“How Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell ten years from now are going to look back on their behavior now, where they didn’t have the courage to stand up and say hey guy this is a bad idea,” the Connecticut congressman told CNN’s John Berman and Kate Bolduan.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s