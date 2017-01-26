× Sheboygan PD: Driver arrested after 68-year-old woman struck, injured while crossing street

SHEBOYGAN — An 18-year-old Sheboygan County man was arrested Wednesday, January 25th following a hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian.

The accident occurred around 10 a.m. in the intersection of N. 14th Street and Michigan Avenue in Sheboygan on Wednesday.

Officials say a 68-year-old woman was walking in the crosswalk when she was struck by the suspect — who fled the scene.

A concerned eyewitness called police and then followed the suspect vehicle, relaying important information so officers could eventually locate, stop, and arrest the driver.

The suspect was arrested for felony hit-and-run and other traffic offenses. Impairment was not a driving factor.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. Later, it was determined she sustained multiple bruises but was eventually released from the hospital.