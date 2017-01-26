“They were not normal:” Man in custody after allegedly leaving racist, threatening voicemails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police have arrested a man they say is responsible for some vile voicemails. The calls had been made from a blocked number since October, and recently turned threatening.

We first told you about these voicemails on Tuesday. The suspect is expected to be charged soon and may be meeting his victims on Friday, January 27th.

"Those were not normal voicemails -- and they were threatening," said Tye James, Chief Operating Officer at 414 Video Spotlight.

Tye James and her husband, Melvin, are relieved to find out the person believed to be responsible for leaving a string of racist and threatening voicemails, has been arrested.

One voicemail says, "If you don't watch your Ps and Qs, we're going to blow your (expletive) head off just like Martin Luther King. Understand, (expletive)?"

Milwaukee police tell us a 55-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday afternoon, January 26th. The suspect has not yet been charged, but James says he was leaving voicemails from a blocked number on a regular basis since October.

"You know what, you dumb (expletive) that's why the majority of Wisconsin -- we don't like you," a voicemail says.

Since our initial report, the James family who own and operate the state's first African-American broadcasting studio, say they have been flooded with positive, supportive feedback.

Even though the suspects's voicemails are hurtful, they're ready to forgive.

"I just still want to know how we can help him be better," said James.

James says she'd like the suspect to undergo some type of counseling. She may get the chance to tell the suspect in person on Friday. The James' say they'll meet with the man face to face in the District Attorney's office.

"I think it's fair that he owe the African-American race an apology. And I think it's fair that he gets help," said James.

The James family also wants to thank Milwaukee police for "spending countless hours" trying to track down the suspect.