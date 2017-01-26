× UW-Madison student convicted in racial arsons starting pro-white group

MADISON — A student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison charged with arsons at two predominantly black churches years ago is recruiting on campus for a local chapter of a national pro-white party.

The 33-year-old Daniel Dropik said Thursday he is starting a Madison chapter of the American Freedom Party, though has not yet registered the group as an official student organization.

Students are planning a Tuesday march protesting Dropik’s efforts. One of the protest’s organizers calls Dropik’s group “a modern-day Ku Klux Klan.”

Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in a news release Thursday that the university is monitoring the situation and is not aware of any safety threats to students. Blank says she will ask the Board of Regents to consider reviewing UW System policy that prohibits consideration of criminal histories in admissions.