Veteran offensive assistant Tom Clements leaving Green Bay Packers

Posted 12:57 pm, January 26, 2017, by
CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 23: Quarterbacks coach Tom Clements of the Green Bay Packers looks on while the Packers take on the Chicago Bears in the NFC Championship Game at Soldier Field on January 23, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — Tom Clements is leaving the Green Bay Packers following 11 seasons as one of coach Mike McCarthy’s top offensive assistants.

McCarthy said that Clements’ contract had expired, and that he was moving on to other interests. He thanked Clements for what he called an “incredible 11 years” with Green Bay.

Clements spent the past two seasons as the associate head coach/offense. McCarthy handed Clements play-calling duties before the 2015 season, then took play-calling back at midseason with offensive production down following the knee injury that season to receiver Jordy Nelson.

Clements also spent three seasons as offensive coordinator and six as the quarterbacks coach, having played an instrumental role in the development of Aaron Rodgers.

