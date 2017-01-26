White House spokesman: Pres. Trump calling for 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico to pay for wall

Posted 2:37 pm, January 26, 2017, by , Updated at 02:38PM, January 26, 2017
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 23: U.S. President Donald Trump (C) delivers opening remarks during a meeting with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room at the White House January 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. Business leaders included Elon Musk of SpaceX, Mark Sutton of International Paper, Andrew Liveris of Dow Chemical, Mario Longhi of US Steel, Marillyn Hewson of Lockheed Martin, Wendell Weeks of Corning, Alex Gorsky of Johnson & Johnson, Michael Dell of Dell Technologies and others. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump wants to impose at 20% tax on imports from Mexico to pay for the border wall, according to his White House press secretary.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sean Spicer wouldn’t give further details on the proposed tax. He described it as a beginning of a process that would be part of overall tax reform, but did describe it as a decision that President Trump has already made.

“This is something that we’ve been in close contact with both houses in moving forward and creating a plan,” Spicer said. “It clearly provides the funding and does so in a way that the American taxpayer is wholly respected.”

