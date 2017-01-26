× White House spokesman: Pres. Trump calling for 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico to pay for wall

President Donald Trump wants to impose at 20% tax on imports from Mexico to pay for the border wall, according to his White House press secretary.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sean Spicer wouldn’t give further details on the proposed tax. He described it as a beginning of a process that would be part of overall tax reform, but did describe it as a decision that President Trump has already made.

“This is something that we’ve been in close contact with both houses in moving forward and creating a plan,” Spicer said. “It clearly provides the funding and does so in a way that the American taxpayer is wholly respected.”