20 different obstacles: Enjoy a 3.5 mile snow race near Lake Geneva features, but when?

Posted 9:09 am, January 27, 2017, by

LAKE GENEVA -- An outdoor obstacle race in the middle of winter may sound like a crazy way to spend your Saturday. But that's what hundreds of people will take part in tomorrow. Carl spent the morning in Lake Geneva to check out the Abominable Snow Race.

About Abominable Snow Race (website)

The Abominable Snow Race is the Midwest's premier winter obstacle race. No skis, no dogs, no sleds. This race is just you, 3-5 miles of snowy course, 20+ obstacles, and the abominable weather.

But know that your reward is great. After you dominate the course, head into the Yeti's Lodge and grab a craft brew, chill by the fire pit, chow down on tasty eats, cheer on your fellow racers, enjoy live music, dance with new friends, take pics with Yeti, and score great deals with on-site sponsors.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s