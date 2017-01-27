Avan Kittler sentenced to 15 years in prison in “bump-and-run” carjacking case

Posted 11:04 am, January 27, 2017, by , Updated at 11:18AM, January 27, 2017
Avan Kittler

Avan Kittler

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced 18-year-old Avan Kittler on Friday, January 27th to 15 years in prison and another ten years of extended supervision. This, in connection with a “bump-and-run” carjacking that happened last May and was apparently part of a four-day-long crime spree that included a triple shooting.

Kittler pleaded guilty in November to seven felony charges in this case. They include:

  • Robbery with use of force (two counts)
  • Armed robbery (three counts)
  • Forceful abduction of child
  • First degree reckless injury

Elizabeth Gehrke said her one-month-old child was in the back seat of her car when two men allegedly performed the “bump-and-run carjacking” on May 23rd. They hit the back of Gehrke’s car and then stole it, later leaving the baby on the curb.

Suspects dump baby from vehicle after "bump and run" carjacking near 66th and Montana

Suspects dump baby from vehicle after “bump and run” carjacking near 66th and Montana

Kittler’s bail was initially set at $10,000 cash. Kittler was able to post that $10,000 cash bail on June 14th, and he was released.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment