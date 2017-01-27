Avan Kittler sentenced to 15 years in prison in “bump-and-run” carjacking case

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced 18-year-old Avan Kittler on Friday, January 27th to 15 years in prison and another ten years of extended supervision. This, in connection with a “bump-and-run” carjacking that happened last May and was apparently part of a four-day-long crime spree that included a triple shooting.

Kittler pleaded guilty in November to seven felony charges in this case. They include:

Robbery with use of force (two counts)

Armed robbery (three counts)

Forceful abduction of child

First degree reckless injury

Elizabeth Gehrke said her one-month-old child was in the back seat of her car when two men allegedly performed the “bump-and-run carjacking” on May 23rd. They hit the back of Gehrke’s car and then stole it, later leaving the baby on the curb.

Kittler’s bail was initially set at $10,000 cash. Kittler was able to post that $10,000 cash bail on June 14th, and he was released.

