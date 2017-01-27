Caught on camera: MPD seeks 5 suspects in connection with shooting near 11th & Locust

gun-war5MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating five suspects wanted in connection with a shooting near 11th and Locust on Wednesday evening, January 25th.

The victims in this shooting, two adult males, were seated inside a vehicle when five suspects armed with handguns approached them shortly  before 8:00 p.m. The suspects fired several times at the vehicle and struck the victims.  The suspects fled from the scene and both victims were treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Neighbors recalled the frightening night with FOX6 News on Thursday.

gun-war4“It was like 50 to 100 gunshots. It was a gun war, basically,” said Quita Thompson, who ducked on floor.

“More than one place got hit; more than 50 shots. It was just heartbreaking to hear that,” said Marquise Brazil, a resident.

“I couldn’t count it was so many, I just got on the ground. I told my kids to get on the ground,” said Thompson.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.

