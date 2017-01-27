Father accused of overdosing on drugs with his kids in the car; it’s happened before

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- Criminal charges are expected on Monday, January 30th against a Waukesha father accused of overdosing on drugs while his three young children were in the car. The eight-year-old son is credited for calling 911 and saving his father's life.

Three Waukesha County dispatchers were on the line with the child on Wednesday evening, January 25th.

Child: Over here (unintelligible) my dad, he's dead. He's not waking up for anything.

One dispatcher worked to pinpoint the cell phone signal. A second used Google maps to locate the eight-year-old boy, who didn't know where he was. All he knew was that his father was slumped over the steering wheel and needed help. A third dispatcher kept the boy on the phone.

Dispatcher: Is it just you two in the car? Child: No, all four of us. My two brothers and my dad.

Waukesha police say the father had overdosed on drugs and was rushed to the hospital for help. He survived. But FOX6 News has learned it is not the first time the same father has been in this situation.

A criminal complaint from April 2015 accuses the Waukesha man of being at a Kwik Trip in Pewaukee and acting strange enough that a clerk called officials. The complaint says at that time, the deputy saw three young children in the man's vehicle -- ages two, four and six. The complaint says the deputy "noted that the defendant was swaying and had a difficult time maintaining his balance as he walked." The man told the deputy he had the flu. However, he was eventually convicted.

Court records say the man just finished his probation for that 2015 crime a week ago Thursday. Six days later in a Waukesha parking lot...

Child: I don't know (crying) Dispatcher: There's help on the way. The ambulance will be there shortly, okay?

The father is now back in the Waukesha County Jail.

In this new case, the father is expected to be charged Monday with his third OWI with children in the car as well as three counts of child neglect.