FBI offering reward on ‘Bloomer Bandits’ involved in string of violent armed robberies

MILWAUKEE — The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of two to three suspects who are deemed armed and dangerous. Officials say they are responsible for a string of armed robberies that have occurred on the north and south sides of Milwaukee.

The robberies took place between January 18th and January 26th. They occurred between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.

01/18-17 – T-Mobile located at 1308 W. Lincoln Avenue

01/19/17 – Imagen Beauty Salon located at 3359 W. 13th Street

01/20/17 – Advanced Auto Parts located at 1331 W. Burnham Street

01/24/17 – Walgreens located at 2727 N. Avenue

01/24/17 – Little Caesar’s Pizza located at 2831 N. Oakland Avenue

01/25/17 – Tierra Food Mart located at 2901 S. 13th Street

01/25/17 – Speedway Gas Station located at 959 W. Lincoln Avenue

01/26/17 – McDonald’s located at 5739 W. Silver Spring Drive

The robbery that took place at the T-Mobile store on Lincoln Avenue was captured on surveillance. Police say around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 18th, the suspects entered the store, pointed guns at employees and stole money from the registers and the employees.

Both suspects fled the store on foot southbound.

One suspect is described as a male, between 20-25 years old, 160-175 pounds with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, army green pants, orange underwear with a black waistband and a white mask.

Another suspect is described as a male, between 20-25 years old, 160 pounds with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

The armed robbery at Imagen Beauty Salon on Thursday, January 19th was also captured on surveillance.

These suspects are considered armed and extremely dangerous. Do not attempt to approach them. You are advised to contact law enforcement and report suspicious activity.

The violent robbers are armed with black semi-automatic pistols, one of which has an extended magazine. Police say one of the suspects has consistently worn a white face covering, green boots and pants and slip below the waistline, exposing orange underwear.

The FBI and the Milwaukee Police Department are working jointly through the Milwaukee Are Violent Crime Task Force to locate these suspects.

The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible for these armed robberies. If you have any information you are asked to contact the FBI at 414-276-4684.