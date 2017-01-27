× Freeway shooting incident: Martez Maclin-Dyson sentenced to 54 years in prison

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced 23-year-old Martez Maclin-Dyson on Friday, January 27th to 54 years in prison plus another 22 years of extended supervision.

Maclin-Dyson was found guilty of three felonies last month in connection with a shootout that happened on I-43 in December 2015. Maclin-Dyson was found guilty of two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and one count of bail jumping. The jury found Maclin-Dyson not guilty on four other counts.

The criminal complaint in this case says it was shortly before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2015 when officials were dispatched to the area near 10th and Walker for a vehicle possibly involved in a shooting on the freeway (I-43 SB) in the Marquette Interchange just after 10:00 a.m.

Much of this incident was captured by State Traffic Operations Center surveillance cameras, surveillance cameras on the Marquette University campus, and surveillance cameras near 17th and State.

The complaint indicates officials spoke with two men who were inside a white Impala, after arriving at the scene near 10th and Walker.

The driver of that white Impala informed officials he had been grazed in the right thigh area by a bullet. He was able to produce a bullet fragment from his pants pocket. The passenger told officials he had a gun on him, but indicated he had a concealed carry permit for it. A .40 caliber Glock semi-automatic handgun was recovered from the passenger’s waistband.

The driver told officials he had entered I-43 SB at N. 8th Street, and as he was driving on 43 near Highland Avenue, he “heard pops,” and then saw his right rear window shatter. He said it was a black vehicle with tinted windows that shots were fired from.

The driver said he believed his vehicle was struck “twenty-some times” during the shooting.

According to the complaint, the driver said his passenger returned fire with his own firearm — towards the black vehicle. That passenger told officials he believed he fired about eight times.

The driver of the white Impala indicated he “had no idea” why they were being shot at, and said he believed whomever was shooting was “trying to kill them.”

The driver said the shooting ended near the end of the Marquette Interchange — near where the southbound 11th Street on-ramp enters southbound I-43 from W. Wisconsin Avenue. The white Impala exited at W. National Avenue, and stopped near 10th and Walker. That’s when 911 was called.

The passenger in the white Impala was able to provide authorities with a description of the driver of the black vehicle — a male, black or Hispanic, in his 20s, light-skinned, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black baseball hat and black bandana covering his face. The front seat passenger in the black vehicle was described as a male, black or Hispanic, in his 20s, light skinned wearing a black or blue fleece-type jacket.

The passenger in the white Impala said he observed the black vehicle spin out as they continued driving in the white Impala before they exited at W. National.

A witness told investigators he saw shots being fired from the black vehicle towards the white vehicle, and that he saw the white vehicle with “multiple gunshot holes.”

Another witness told officials he was on I-43 southbound near Fond du Lac Avenue when he observed several vehicles driving recklessly on the freeway — describing the vehicles as a white car, a black sedan and a dark SUV. This witness indicated it appeared the black vehicle and the dark SUV were chasing the white vehicle.

This witness said he saw shots being fired from the black vehicle and the dark SUV towards the white vehicle.

This witness eventually realized his tire was flat, and when he turned it, a bullet hole was found in it.

Another witness said he saw the dark SUV stop — and two males exited the vehicle, one of them dropping a firearm on the ground. The witness said the man then picked up the gun and placed it in his pocket.

Eventually, a black vehicle picked these two individuals up near the N. 11th Street entrance.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video — which showed three vehicles involved in the freeway shootout:

White sedan — identified as a four-door 2015 Chevrolet Impala

A black sedan — identified as a 2007 Infiniti

A dark SUV — identified as a blue 2010 Chevrolet Traverse

The complaint indicates the video revealed the white vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed on I-43 SB near Highland Avenue, was being followed by the black sedan and dark SUV.

The black sedan eventually crashed into a cement barrier wall — and the white vehicle continued southbound.

The black vehicle ended up in the distress lane in front of the dark SUV.

Two occupants eventually abandoned the dark SUV in the distress area — and entered the black sedan, which then headed south at a high rate of speed. The black sedan proceeded in the wrong direction, and exited the freeway via the on-ramp at N. 11th Street.

On N. 12th Street, the vehicle nearly collided with a Milwaukee Police Department unmarked squad.

That unmarked squad pursued the sedan, with the pursuit beginning near Wells and N. 12th Street.

The pursuit ended near 17th and State.