Homicide near 60th and Good Hope: Man shot, killed on street during altercation

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday, January 26th on the city’s north side.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. near 60th and Good Hope Road.

Police say a 22-year-old man was shot on the street during an altercation with up to three subjects. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say their investigation into the circumstances and identification of the subjects is ongoing.

