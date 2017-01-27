“I think I’m more aware:” Beauty in all of Milwaukee’s 28 zip codes captured in camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Beauty in all of Milwaukee's 28 zip codes is captured on camera and is on display for everyone to see. The founder of the exhibit was inspired by the unrest in Sherman Park -- and is using this as a way to try to unite the city.

"It was hateful and vitriolic and sad," said Dominic Inouye, Founder and Director of Zip MKE.

Instead of images showing fires, looting and violence, Dominic Inouye documents the good in Milwaukee, and helps neighbors understand each other in the process.

"I felt ignorant about the people who lived there, I felt ignorant about why people were reacting in that way," said Inouye.

Zip MKE, located at the Milwaukee Public Library downtown branch, features hundreds of photographs from 90 local photographers -- professional and amateur. The purpose: get people talking and stop assumptions.

"That leads to the disunity and tension in this city between different groups, different neighborhoods, and different people," said Inouye.

This started as a personal challenge to get to know Milwaukee. It grew into an online gallery, and now an exhibit.

"It's taking that pride and ownership of that place that you live and connecting with your neighbors to make it a better community," said Tera Greenland.

Inouye is proud to have explored the city he calls home on a deeper level.

"I think I'm more aware. My peripheral vision has been increased," said Inouye.

Through these images, Inouye hopes others will have the same reaction.

After the exhibit closes at the central branch of the Milwaukee Public Library on February 19th, it will travel to neighborhood branches.

The exhibit is a collection of about 900 photographs -- and Zip MKE is still encouraging submissions.