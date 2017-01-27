Iowa City flag burning protest leads to scuffle

Posted 9:47 pm, January 27, 2017, by , Updated at 09:49PM, January 28, 2017

IOWA CITY, IA — The burning of a national symbol led to a confrontation in Iowa City Thursday afternoon.

A group of protesters were seen setting fire to the American flag along the pedestrian mall. People passing by confronted them, with a FedEx driver even pulling away one of the flags.

The video of the exchange comes from the Iowa Press-Citizen.

At one point the FedEx employee returns with a fire extinguisher, spraying it at the other protestors trying to light a flag on fire.

The protestors told the paper they were protesting racial and social injustice.

Two of the demonstrators, Kelli Ebensberger and Paul Osgerby, were cited by police for open burning.

