KT Tunstall is back with a new album Rolling Stone described as “power pop gem”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- You likely first heard her in 2004 when she released the foot-stomping hit "Black Horse and the Cherry Tree." Now she's back with a brand new album "Rolling Stone" described as "power pop gem."

KT Tunstall joins Real Milwaukee to talk about her new album and upcoming performance in Milwaukee. She's taking part in Pablove 8 benefit concert at Turner Hall. Other artists performing include Goran of The Gufs, Willy Porter, Christ Porterfield and Brett Newski.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25.