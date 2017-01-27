Latest: Andrew Obregon pleads guilty to multiple crimes in plea deal

KENOSHA COUNTY — 33-year-old Andrew Obregon pleaded guilty on Friday, January 27th to six felonies in a plea deal reached with the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office.

Obregon was accused of killing another man in 2015 and then eluding authorities for weeks. He faced 32 criminal charges in all.

As part of a plea deal, Obregon has agreed to plead guilty to the following charges:

  • First-degree intentional homicide (2 counts)
  • Vehicle operator flee/elude officer (3 counts)
  • Armed robbery use of force

26 other charges filed against Obregon were dismissed and read-in to the court record.

Obregon is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday, April 4th.

