Lion dancing, martial arts demostrations: ShaoLin Center to host a special event to celebrate the New Year

MILWAUKEE -- Kramp spent the morning at ShaoLin Center in Waukesha for a preview of their Chinese New Year celebration. The festivities will include lion dancing, martial arts demonstrations and more.
About ShaoLin Center (website)
ShaoLin Center hosts a number of special events throughout the year: seminars, lion dances, a Chinese New Year celebration, and an annual holiday party – just to name a few. Check back often for the latest details. All events posted here are open to the public.
ShaoLin Center will once again be a part of community celebrations, and host a special event to celebrate the New Year. The following are open to the public:
Lion Dance at Golden Gate Restaurant in Waukesha
Saturday, January 28, 2017
2 pm
Lion Dances at Potawatomi Casino in Milwaukee
Saturday, January 28, 2017
6:30, 7:30 & 8:30pm
ShaoLin Center In-School Celebration
Sunday, January 29, 2017
12:30 to 3pm
Festivities will include lion dancing, martial arts demonstrations, student recognitions, and honor to our ancestors.