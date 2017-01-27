Lion dancing, martial arts demostrations: ShaoLin Center to host a special event to celebrate the New Year

MILWAUKEE -- Kramp spent the morning at ShaoLin Center in Waukesha for a preview of their Chinese New Year celebration. The festivities will include lion dancing, martial arts demonstrations and more.

About ShaoLin Center (website)

ShaoLin Center hosts a number of special events throughout the year: seminars, lion dances, a Chinese New Year celebration, and an annual holiday party – just to name a few. Check back often for the latest details. All events posted here are open to the public.

ShaoLin Center will once again be a part of community celebrations, and host a special event to celebrate the New Year. The following are open to the public:

Lion Dance at Golden Gate Restaurant in Waukesha

Saturday, January 28, 2017

2 pm

Lion Dances at Potawatomi Casino in Milwaukee

Saturday, January 28, 2017

6:30, 7:30 & 8:30pm

ShaoLin Center In-School Celebration

Sunday, January 29, 2017

12:30 to 3pm

Festivities will include lion dancing, martial arts demonstrations, student recognitions, and honor to our ancestors.

