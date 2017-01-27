Madison family builds giant “dinosnowr,” decorated with Wisconsin sports colors

MADISON — A family in Madison is making headlines for building a snow dinosaur! They call it a “dinosnowr.”

The “dinosnowr” is decorated in the colors of Wisconsin sports teams.

The body, red for the Wisconsin Badgers. Plate on the top of the dinosnowr are green and gold for the beloved Green Bay Packers.

The family says it started with a common idea and it just snowballed.

“Well my son and our five-year-old grandson, Logan Steele, decided to make a little snowman so it turned into a giant dinosaur,” said Steve Kundert, son and grandson built dinosnowr.

Kundert says it was fun watching his family put it together, especially his grandson who’d roll out snowballs only to get exhausted.