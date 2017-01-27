Man charged in connection with deadly double shooting near 13th and Montana

MILWAUKEE — A 24-year-old Milwaukee man is facing charges — accused in a double shooting that happened Monday night, January 23rd on Milwaukee’s south side. 27-year-old Maryory Roig-Cartagena was killed. A 28-year-old man was also shot, but he was able to flee and call 911.

Christopher Ortiz-Figueroa is facing two felony charges: first degree intentional homicide — and attempted first degree intentional homicide.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the area of 13th and Montana in Milwaukee around 8:15 p.m. on January 23rd. As officers arrived on scene, citizens flagged them down and directed them to an alley — where a 28-year-old man was lying, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his chest.

The victim was able to tell officers that “Rubio” shot him.

The complaint says officers then went to a nearby home, where they found a woman, later identified as Maryory Roig-Cartagena, lying on the kitchen floor. She was not breathing and had no pulse. A lieutenant from the fire department arrived and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy revealed Maryory Roig-Cartagena suffered four gunshot wounds to the head.

The 28-year-old male victim was taken from the alley to a hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. He survived.

Investigators spoke with a witness, who indicated that on the night of January 23rd Maryory Roig-Cartagena was in the house arguing with Ortiz-Figueroa in the kitchen. The witness said during the argument, Roig-Cartagena punched Ortiz-Figueroa. The witness alleges that Ortiz-Figueroa responded by pulling out a gun and shooting her several times.

According to the criminal complaint, when investigators spoke with Christopher Ortiz-Figueroa he “admitted that he shot the woman and the man. He said that he had been arguing with the woman when she pulled a gun on him and tried to shoot him, but it only clicked when she pulled the trigger. He said he took the gun away from her and used it to shoot her in the face. After she fell to the floor he shot her again.”

Ortiz-Figueroa told investigators that after he shot Roig-Cartagena a man came in the house, and he “executed” him and then ran out of the house and down the alley.

If convicted, Ortiz-Figueroa could face life in prison.