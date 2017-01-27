× Mazanec, Admirals shut off Heat with 3-0 win

MILWAUKEE — Marek Mazanec stopped all 20 shots thrown his way for his third shutout in the past two weeks as the Admirals took a 3-0 win over the Stockton Heat on Friday night at the Panther Arena.

The loss broke a brief two-game losing streak and avenged a loss to the Heat on January 6 in California.

Stellar goaltending was the story of the game early on and the contest was scoreless until just over five minutes to go in the second period.

With the Admirals on their first power-play of the game, Captain Trevor Smith held the puck at the bottom of the right circle as Adam Payerl was stationed in front of the net.

Smith feigned the pass to Payerl and sent a snapper that beat Heat goalie David Rittich over the glove for a 1-0 Ads lead.

Andrew O’Brien got his first as an Admiral just 1:37 into the final period when he let loose a slapper from the left point that flew over the shoulder of Rittich.

Adam Payerl sealed the deal for the Admirals when his 7th goal of the season with two minutes to play in the game. Payerl and Kevin Fiala came into the zone on a two-on-one and Payerl’s attempted pass when off of Rittich’s leg and into the net.

The Admirals finished the night 4-for-4 on the penalty kill, including 63 seconds of 5-on-3 time in the second period.

The Admirals continue their four-game homestand Saturday night when the San Jose Barracuda make their first ever trip to Milwaukee for a 6 pm match-up.

