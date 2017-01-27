Milwaukee police need your help locating critical missing man

Posted 5:26 am, January 27, 2017, by , Updated at 05:30AM, January 27, 2017
Brian Lancaster

Brian Lancaster

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing 55-year-old man.

Brian Lancaster was last seen in the area of 51st and Vienna around 7 p.m. on January 26th.

Lancaster suffers from dementia.  He is described as 5’9″ tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, gray hair and a full gray beard.

He was last seen wearing a black waist length jacket, blue t-shirt, tan pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

