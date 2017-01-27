× Police: Several detained, suspected in burglary of Delafield US Cellular store

DELAFIELD — Police in the City of Delafield are investigating the burglary of a US Cellular store on Village Square Dr. that happened early on Friday, January 27th.

The call for service involving an alarm activation came just after 1:30 a.m. Friday. Officers from Chenequa and Hartland assisted Delafield police.

A suspicious vehicle was seen by a responding Hartland officer leaving the area of the store. The Hartland squad attempted to stop the vehicle on Highway 16 — and it fled with the Hartland officer and a Delafield officer in pursuit. That pursuit ended in Waukesha.

The suspect vehicle was once again located by a Wisconsin State Patrol unit in Milwaukee County on I-94 near Highway 100. The vehicle was stopped — and officials say its occupants were detained.

No names or other details are being released by officials at this time.

