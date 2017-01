MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help to track down 28-year-old Amontre Ross in connection with the Wednesday, January 25th homicide of 27-year-old Dandre Morehouse near 80th and Beechwood Ave.

The fatal shooting happened shortly before 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials have released few other details about this case.

Anyone with information about Ross’ whereabouts is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.

