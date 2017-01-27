× Sources: Billy Joel to perform at historic Lambeau Field in June

GREEN BAY — Billy Joel will hold a concert at historic Lambeau Field in June sources tell our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay.

FOX11Online.com reports the concert will be scheduled for Saturday, June 17th. Promoter Live Nation has scheduled a news conference for Wednesday morning at the Lambeau Field Atrium to formally announce the concert.

Tickets are expected to go on sale soon after that.

