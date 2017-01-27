Sources: Billy Joel to perform at historic Lambeau Field in June

Posted 1:39 pm, January 27, 2017, by , Updated at 01:44PM, January 27, 2017
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 27: Billy Joel performs in concert at Madison Square Garden on May 27, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 27: Billy Joel performs in concert at Madison Square Garden on May 27, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — Billy Joel will hold a concert at historic Lambeau Field in June sources tell our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay.

FOX11Online.com reports the concert will be scheduled for Saturday, June 17th. Promoter Live Nation has scheduled a news conference for Wednesday morning at the Lambeau Field Atrium to formally announce the concert.

Tickets are expected to go on sale soon after that.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

