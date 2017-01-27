“Unpredictable and violent:” U.S. Marshals need your help finding Darwin Horton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE-- U.S. Marshals are trying to bring in 33-year-old Darwin Horton.

Horton is a life-long criminal from Milwaukee. In 2001, he was arrested for a series of armed robberies. In one instance, he robbed a woman and her son with a sawed-off shotgun. He also took the victim's car. Court records show Horton was charged with robbing two women at gunpoint.

Horton served 10 years in prison for the robberies and was paroled in 2011, but agents say he again involved himself in criminal activity. A warrant for his arrest was issued in 2015 and Horton has been laying low ever since.

Agents say he has family in Milwaukee and believe he's still in the area.

Horton is a tall, thin man, 6' 4" and weighs 150 lbs. Horton has several prominent tattoos including dollars inked across his neck and chest and a Brewers glove on the right side of his neck.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call U.S. Marshals at 414-651-4783.