Update: Man found dead along creek near Timmerman Airport likely froze to death

MILWAUKEE — An autopsy report has revealed new details into the death of a 52-year-old man found in the creek bed near 100th Street and Hampton Ave. in Milwaukee Thursday morning, January 26th. Officials say it was likely the man froze to death while trying to hide from police in Wauwatosa.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s report, a passerby noticed the man lying in the small creek. 52-year-old Carl Roberson was found lightly clothed and frozen.

MCMEO responding to a body found outside near 9800 block of W. Hampton Ave. No further information available at this time. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) January 26, 2017

One day prior, Wednesday, January 25th, Wauwatosa police were responding to a burglary/stalking complaint and say Roberson fled when he saw police. He was last seen heading into a creek in the area.

Law enforcement, including Milwaukee police officers, Sheriff’s Office deputies and K-9 officers helped search for Roberson but could not find him.

Thursday morning, his body was discovered near the Madison Park area.

The Medial Examiner says Roberson likely got hypothermia while hiding in the water and passed away.

The water temperature was approximately 35 degrees overnight.

No other details have been released.