“A cool city event:” Downtown Oconomowoc heats up for 8th annual Chili-Fest

OCONOMOWOC — Too cold to be outside? Don’t tell that to the people of Oconomowoc! The city hosted their eighth annual Chili Fest on Saturday, January 28th.

The Oconomowoc Chili Fest is such a popular event, people began lining up two hours before tickets went on sale.

“It’s a lot of fun and you get to visit all the businesses, meet friends, it’s a cool city event,” said Harold Dessart, Village of Dousman.

Last year the event was so popular they sold out of tickets.

“We had between 2,000 and 3,000 people,” said Paul Schultz, former president of Downtown Oconomowoc Business Association.

The chili pots went dry and Dessart left without getting a taste.

“Last year we did, we missed out,” said Dessart.

This year he wasn’t going to let that happen. Dessart made sure he was first in line.

“Didn’t want to miss out on it, that’s right. We have a good time so we enjoy it,” Dessart said.

To help from running out this year, they added a chili tent where non-profits in the area could sell chili by the bowl.

The winter festival also includes outdoor sports, but unfortunately the warmer weather last week caused thawing along the pond’s shoreline, forcing the association to cancel the ice hockey tournament.

“It was a bummer because we had already 15 ice hockey teams lined up,” said Schultz.

“There’s some chili aficionados. They want to taste every one,” said Downtown Oconomowoc Business Association President, Tom Boldig.

Proceeds for the annual event go to the Downtown Oconomowoc Business Association and goes toward beautifying downtown Oconomowoc.