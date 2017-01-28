× Dodge Co. Sheriff: 2 seriously hurt after collision between car, semi

DODGE COUNTY — Two people suffered serious injuries after a collision between a car and semi in Dodge County early Saturday, January 28th.

Officials say shortly before 3:30 a.m., a 24-year-old man from Horicon was driving a car east on County Highway W. He apparently failed to stop for the stop sign, striking the rear wheels of a semi pulling an empty fuel tank trailer north on County Highway A.

The driver and 24-year-old passenger from Juneau in the car suffered serious injuries in the wreck. The 57-year-old truck driver from Watertown was not hurt.

County Highway A was closed for more than four hours while the crash was being investigated. Officials believe alcohol is a factor in this crash.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.