Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN -- Searching for a unique handcrafted gift, or how about a DIY craft? The Re:Craft and Relic Fair in Franklin is the perfect place to find just that.

The Re:Craft and Relic Fair takes place January 28th and 29th -- as well as April 22nd and 23rd. For more information, CLICK HERE.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video