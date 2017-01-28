× Koch political network to spend $300M to $400M over 2 years

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — The conservative Koch network is planning to spend between $300 million and $400 million to influence politics and public policy over the next two years.

That’s according to spokesman James Davis, who says the network will be aggressive in promoting its goals and holding elected officials accountable as President Donald Trump takes power.

The rough spending plan is being disclosed as donors gather in Indian Wells, California, for the network’s winter conference.

Billionaire industrialist Charles Koch is hosting the event, which has attracted more than 550 donors, each willing to donate at least $100,000 each year to the various groups backed by the Koch brothers.

The spending level marks an increase from the network’s spending in the 2016 election, which was roughly $250 million.