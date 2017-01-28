“Larger than life” funeral held for Danny Sancinati, N&S Towing owner beloved by many

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- They are there for us when we break down -- but when it comes to tow truck drivers, we usually pay our bill and go on our way. It will be hard to forget one former West Allis towing business owner after an incredible show of gratitude by his colleagues.

53-year-old Danny Sancinati died last week. Friends say his life served as an example to others. He was dedicated to giving back and on Saturday, January 28th, the community showed that generosity was appreciated.

"He had a charisma about him and he was a very normal guy," said Nick Pye, Sancinati's friend.

As family and friends came together for the 53-year-old who lost his life to a spinal infection, you could tell the day of remembrance was unlike any other.

"Unfortunately, he couldn't be here to see how many people are here and love him," said Pye.

That love was seen beyond the church -- what better way to pay tribute to the West Allis N&S Towing business owner than out on the open road.

"Anyone, literally anyone that needed a hand in life he was the first one to be there," said Pye.

Tow trucks lined up by the hundreds, followed by police squads.

"Part of the procession was six-blocks long," said Jeff Cesarz, friend.

Friends stood by watching in awe.

"There are so many people who appreciated him as a person that you just knew it was going to be this, larger than life," said Cesarz.

Sancinati gave back to the community he loved through charitable work and a kind smile. In return they tipped their hats, letting him know the life he lived really made an impact on them.

"It's going to be bittersweet. We'll never forget. We just wish he was still here," said Pye.

Sancinati is survived by his wife and seven children.